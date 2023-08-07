Tunisia - The strategy to promote olives and olive oil value chains aims to produce about 250,000 tonnes of olive oil annually by 2035.

Developed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, the strategy, a copy of which was sent to TAP, aims to export around 200,000 tonnes of olive oil annually and ensure an average consumption of 50,000 tonnes of this product on the domestic market.

It also aims to improve production, quality and value by renewing old plantations (1,000 ha/year), diversifying varieties, intensifying rainfed olive-growing (10,000 ha/year), improving production and managing natural resources, etc.

The strategy for the development of the olive and olive oil value chain by to 2035 seeks to improve the quality of olives, strengthen scientific research programmes and partnerships with the private sector, and develop a specialised analytical database...

Other objectives of the strategy include diversifying exports to countries outside the European Union and accessing new markets such as Japan, China, India and African countries.

It also aims to diversify products and increase exports.

The strategy will also address a number of issues such as the governance of the olive oil system and the redistribution of roles between the various players, as well as the financing of the sector by reviewing the benefits and measures and facilitating access to the necessary financing for the players in the system.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).