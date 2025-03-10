Tunis: President Kais Saied met with Minister of Finance, Michket Slama Khaldi, on Saturday afternoon at the Carthage Palace, to review the state's overall financial balances.

The President of the Republic emphasised the need for all structures under the ministry to work in harmony and to redouble efforts to combat smuggling and tax evasion.

In this context, the Head of State stressed that fairness and equity in determining tax rates and other public costs are essential for building trust between citizens and the state, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

On another note, the President highlighted the importance of public banks, in particular, playing their national role in supporting the state's efforts to achieve its social policies.

He also underscored the need to continue combating corruption networks, whose members mistakenly believe they are stronger than the state, as indicated in the statement.

