Tunis - Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri chaired on Tuesday a small Cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Kasbah to review a programme aimed at converting Tunisian debt into investments in new, economically viable development projects.

The initiative seeks to improve social, economic and environmental indicators across all regions of the country while creating new job opportunities.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised that the mechanism of converting external debt into direct investments in priority national development projects is one of the most important tools available within bilateral cooperation with several countries.

It provides benefits such as easing the debt burden and ensuring greater procedural flexibility, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry. Tunisia will select projects based on national priorities under the guidance of President Kais Saied.

She highlighted the importance of converting Tunisia’s debts with international partners into new projects across the country, noting that this mechanism is an innovative financial tool with dual strategic impact: it helps reduce debt servicing obligations while providing flexible financing to drive fair and inclusive development.

Among the initiatives for debt-for-investment swaps, the Prime Minister recalled Tunisia’s adherence to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) initiative to implement projects aligned with climate challenges.

Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri also stressed the need to leverage available cooperation tools and monitor the processes for converting external debt into development projects that align with Tunisia’s national priorities, ensuring sovereignty over its development planning.

She underscored Tunisia’s commitment to directing foreign debts with relevant countries toward projects consistent with national development priorities, contributing to economic and social development, stimulating investment, implementing economically viable projects and expanding employment opportunities.

During the meeting, Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh presented several development projects proposed for discussion with international partners.

These include model employment projects and initiatives in health, agriculture, infrastructure, technology, transport, sanitation, renewable energy, water and energy security, as well as projects supporting social and economic inclusion, agricultural production and food security.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Cabinet recommended following up on the proposed projects with international partners under the debt-to-investment mechanism, focusing on national priority development projects to promote economic growth, create jobs, achieve social justice and support fair and inclusive development in line with the aspirations of the Tunisian people.

