TUNIS: Prime Minister Sarra Zaafarani Zenzri on Wednesday called for the need to prepare well for forthcoming joint events between Tunisia and Egypt and to deploy all means to enhance the cooperation frameworks between the two countries, notably the 18th Tunisian-Egyptian High Joint Commission to be held shortly in Cairo, according to a Prime Ministry press release.

Receiving Egyptian Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan el Khatib on the fringes of the 6th Joint Trade and Industry Commission (held in Tunis on April 15-16, 2025), Zenzri also called for endeavouring to identify rapid and appropriate solutions to overcome certain problems, with a view to boosting bilateral trade.

The two sides expressed on the occasion, willingess to further scale up bilateral economic cooperation and investment, in order to lay the foundations for a fruitful partnership and open up to promising African markets.

