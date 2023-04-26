Tunisia - Necessary legal procedures and technical conditions for the application of the provisions of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement were finalised by the General Directorate of Customs on April 6.

The Ministry of Trade and Export Development said all economic actors - exporters, importers, distributors and all those operators interested in the African market- who wish to carry out foreign trade operations within the framework of this continental agreement can use the specimen of the AfCFTA agreement certificate of origin.

The certificate, a key element of the free trade agreement negotiations, can be issued by the chambers of commerce and industry.

The certificate is used to demonstrate the origin of commodities to meet customs and commercial requirements. This measure will enable economic actors to benefit from advantages related to the phasing out of customs duties and charges having equivalent effect based upon reciprocity.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).