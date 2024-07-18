TUNIS/Tunisia – The Tunisia-Jordan Multisector Business Forum convened on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Sfax Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with prominent business stakeholders from both countries.

Within the forum's framework, a partnership agreement was inked between the Sfax Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Amman Chamber of Commerce. The programme includes field visits to several institutions in the region and bilateral business meetings spanning diverse sectors such as agri-food, aviation, tourism, textiles, and more.

President of the Sfax Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ridha Fourati told reporters that the forum is part of efforts to bolster business and commercial cooperation between Tunisia and Jordan.

President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Khalil Mohammad ElHaj Tawfiq emphasised that "this forum will help strengthen commercial relations between the two parties, particularly as the current trade exchange figures between Jordan and Tunisia are modest."

