Egypt aims to raise trade volume with Tunisia by 15% this year to reach $485 million, up from $421 million in 2024, an unnamed government official told Asharq Business.

The remarks coincided with the visit of Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib to Tunis, where he headed the Egyptian delegation at the sixth session of the Egyptian-Tunisian Joint Trade and Industrial Committee.

Egypt’s key exports to Tunisia include copper wires, dried citrus, fruits, crude oils, aromatic substances, sugarcane, cement, iron, furniture, and garments. Imports from Tunisia include scrap metal, petroleum oils, pipes, ship propellers, food preparations, and phosphates.

Egyptian exports to Tunisia rose 30% year on year (YoY) to $371 million in 2024, up from $284 million in 2023, according to data from the Egyptian General Organization for Export and Import Control (GOEIC).

Imports also increased to $50 million last year, a 47% jump from $34 million in 2023.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).