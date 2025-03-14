Tunisia - Tunisia's trade deficit increased to 3.5 billion dinars during the first two months of 2025, with 1.8 billion dinars attributed to the energy balance deficit.

This marks a significant rise compared to the same period last year, when the trade deficit stood at approximately 1.7 billion dinars.

According to data released by the National Institute of Statistics, the trade deficit excluding the energy sector decreased to around 1.6 billion dinars, while the energy sector's deficit reached 1.84 billion dinars, up from 1.82 billion dinars during the first two months of 2024.

The deficit was recorded amid a 4.4% decline in exports, which fell to nearly 10 billion dinars, and a 10.2% increase in imports, which rose to 13.6 billion dinars.

The export-import coverage ratio in Tunisia during January and February 2025 dropped to approximately 74.3%, compared to 85.7% during the same period in 2024.

By the end of February 2025, the value of exports was estimated at 10 billion dinars, down from 10.6 billion dinars recorded in the first two months of 2024. This decline is primarily attributed to a 5.1% contraction in energy sector exports due to reduced sales of refined products.

The agricultural and food products sector also saw a 16.5% decline, driven by lower olive oil sales from 1.3 billion dinars to just 1 billion dinars.

Meanwhile, the mechanical and electrical industries sector went down 5%, and the textiles, clothing, and leather sector contracted by 0.6%. In contrast, phosphate and derivative exports increased by 9%.

Imports during the first two months of 2025 reached 13.6 billion dinars, up from 12.4 billion dinars during the same period in 2024.

The 10.2% increase in imports was driven by higher purchases of equipment materials (12.5%), raw and semi-processed materials (11.9%), consumer goods (14.3%), and food products (10.6%).

Energy imports remained stable, with a marginal change of -0.02%.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).