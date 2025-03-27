TUNIS: President Kais Saied met on Wednesday afternoon Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi at the Carthage Palace.

The meeting discussed several key issues, particularly the state's fiscal balance and the long-pending matter of confiscated properties, which remains unresolved or scattered across various institutions—an unacceptable situation given past irregularities.

The Head of State stressed the need for a new approach to definitively resolve this issue, emphasising that not a single millime of public funds can be squandered, as they rightfully belong to the people.

He stated that recovering these assets would contribute to wealth creation and the pursuit of justice.

Additionally, the President of the Republic highlighted the importance of thorough preparation for legislative proposals to ensure clarity, avoid ambiguity, and align with the ongoing legal reforms.

Such measures are crucial for construction and reconstruction efforts, he noted.

