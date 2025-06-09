MADRID - The path of monetary policy easing in the euro zone could require further adjustments if the current macroeconomic and inflation outlooks are confirmed, ECB policymaker Jose Luis Escriva said.

Last week, the ECB cut interest rates and hinted at a pause after inflation in the euro zone returned to its 2% target.

Escriva, who is also Bank of Spain Governor, said in an interview to newspaper El Pais on Sunday that he "was very comfortable" with the current, gradual approach of successive 25-basis-point rate cuts.

"Our central scenario – GDP growth of around 1%, inflation of 2% – could require some fine-tuning if it is confirmed," Escriva.

The ECB has cut rates 2 percentage points since last June, to prop up a euro zone economy also hit by erratic U.S. economic and trade policies.

Escriva said confidence in the dollar and U.S. assets had decreased since U.S. President Donald Trump took office and that since April, the dollar had not been a "safe haven" and its dominance as a global reserve currency appeared to have peaked.

He also said the Bank of Spain was expected to revise downwards on Tuesday the forecast for Spanish economic growth by a few decimal points from the current 2.7% for 2025.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Graham Keeley; Editing by Bernadette Baum)