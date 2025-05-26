Egypt - Ahmed Amawi, the newly appointed Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority, has pledged to reduce customs clearance times to just two days by the end of 2025. His statement came during his first official field tour to Alexandria and Dekheila Ports, where he reviewed operations and spoke directly with customs officers.

“We are committed to achieving this target together,” Amawi said. “Reducing clearance times will directly lower production costs and enhance Egypt’s competitiveness.”

The visit aligns with directives from Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, who has called for ongoing oversight and reform of the customs system as part of a broader strategy to build trust with the business community and stimulate investment. Recent measures include a comprehensive package of customs facilitation reforms designed to streamline processes and reduce bureaucracy.

Amawi emphasized that meeting the two-day clearance target will require accelerated implementation on the ground, full digitalization of customs procedures, and seamless integration of databases across all relevant authorities.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s role in fostering a more efficient, investor-friendly environment by enhancing service quality, simplifying procedures, and supporting trade flow.

During his visit, Amawi inspected operations at several key sites, including the Tahya Misr terminal at Alexandria Port, the logistics services center at Dekheila Port, the joint inspection facility, and the hazardous goods storage area. He praised the noticeable progress being made at each location.

He concluded by stating that Egypt’s customs sector is entering a transformative phase, backed by clear execution plans and active field engagement. These reforms aim to support supply chain efficiency, attract new investment, and contribute to Egypt’s long-term economic development.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

