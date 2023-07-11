Tunisia - President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed met on Monday at Carthage Palace with the President of the Supreme Judicial Council (French: CSM), Moncef Kchaou.

The meeting focused on next year's judicial movement.

On this occasion, emphasis was placed on the need to announce it as soon as possible, says a press release from the Presidency.

The Head of State also emphasised the crucial role played by the justice system in the current ordeal facing the country.

He said that some parties were seeking to revive social tensions, whether through speculation or shortages of raw materials, or by cutting off drinking water "under the pretext of regular maintenance operations".

In this context, President Saïed warned that these parties are working daily to persecute the Tunisian people in order to sow chaos so that they can escape justice and return to power.

