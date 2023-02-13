Tunisia - The "Ras El Ain Nefta" eco-tourism hiking trail in the governorate of Tozeur was launched by the Oasis Ras El Ain Nefta Sustainable Management Organisation "Agdor Nefta", the German Agency for International Cooperation "GIZ" said in a statement Sunday.

The "Ras El Ain Nefta" trail was developed as part of the "Valorisation of the Nefta Basket Eco-trail" initiative, supported by the "Promotion of Sustainable Tourism in Tunisia" project, implemented by the Ministry of Tourism with the support of GIZ Tunisia. It is co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union through its "Tounes Wijhetouna" programme.

The eco-tourism trail crosses the basket of Nefta, passing through two craft shops, a café and guesthouses.

