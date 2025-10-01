Arab Finance: Egypt’s tourism sector recorded a significant growth of 19.3% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation.

The strong performance drove the sector, including restaurants and hotels, to register the highest annual growth rate in FY2024/2025 at 17.3%.

This was due to a surge in investments allocated for tourism infrastructure, the expansion of hotel capacity, the improvement of service quality, and the adoption of innovative operating and marketing approaches.

Hence, the sector attracted more than 17 million tourists during the year, marking an increase of 16.4%.

Meanwhile, the number of tourist nights hiked by 16.3% to 179 million nights.

