Arab Finance: Egypt’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) and the Arab Tourism Organization (ATO), affiliated with the League of Arab States, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), as per a statement.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation in supporting handicrafts, empowering artisans, and promoting Arab cultural and heritage tourism across the region.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the seventh edition of the “Our Heritage 2025” exhibition for handicrafts and heritage products, held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Under the agreement, MSMEDA and ATO will jointly organize editions of the exhibition across member states, exchange expertise in organizing events, and collaborate on tourism and craft marketing initiatives to ensure broad Arab participation of artisans and productive families.

The partnership will also include promoting the exhibition within ATO’s activities, organizing workshops and awareness seminars on traditional crafts, and sharing artisan databases while maintaining confidentiality.

The MoU further seeks to encourage cultural tourism linked to heritage in host countries.

MSMEDA will provide artisans and project owners with financial and technical support to strengthen their competitiveness in local and international markets.

Meanwhile, ATO will promote the exhibition within its tourism agenda, coordinate participation among member states, and support inter-regional heritage tourism.

