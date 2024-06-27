The decision to ban the use of plastic bags has enabled the country to avoid the use of about 5 million plastic bags a day, but some bakeries have not complied with the decision to ban the sale of bread in plastic bags, said Environment Minister Leila Cheikhaoui.

In a speech during a parliamentary session devoted to oral questions on the environment, the minister added that the use of plastic inside the bakery is strictly forbidden and that campaigns are being carried out to monitor this phenomenon.

Cheikhaoui called on citizens to use ecological bags when buying bread and, if plastic bags are used, to throw them in places that ensure their disposal and not in public spaces.

The Minister of the Environment replied to 6 oral questions, mainly concerning the waste file in Sfax, Djerba and Sened, in addition to the sanitation file.

