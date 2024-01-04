Tunisia - A Chinese company, "Sichuan Road and Bridge Group" (SRBG), won the tender to complete the main section of the new Bizerte bridge project , said, Wednesday in a press release, the Ministry of Equipment and Housing.

An approach which will be followed by the start of procedures to finalize the contract between the Tunisian State, represented by the Ministry of Equipment, and the Chinese company, a local source told TAP.

Works will start during the first quarter of 2024, the same source adds.

These two sections are being built by Tunisian companies. The first phase concerns the work linking the south and west of the region through the construction of a 4.7 km long motorway equipped with 3 transformers at the intersection of national road 8 and the A4 motorway.

A highway which constitutes the starting point of the project from the entrance of the technological center to the entrance to the town of Menzel Abderrahmane, while the third section, linked to the northern link, consists of the construction of a highway of 2.7 km with the construction of a transformer at National Road 11 leading to Menzel Bourguiba.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).