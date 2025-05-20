Tunis - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, headed the Tunisian delegation participating in the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit held in Baghdad on Saturday.

He delivered a speech on behalf of President Kais Saied, emphasising Tunisia’s commitment to addressing development challenges as the most effective means to counter security and social threats.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Tunisia called for redefining development priorities in the Arab world through a shared, innovative vision centered on the Arab citizen and aimed at meeting their economic and social needs.

It stressed the need to bridge developmental, knowledge, and technological gaps among Arab nations and boost intra-Arab trade, which remains below potential at just 13% of total Arab foreign trade.

Tunisia also underscored the importance of developing effective strategies to enhance food security, mitigate water scarcity, and address environmental risks.

It also urged support for infrastructure, transport, electricity, and smart city projects, alongside advancing the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and transitioning to an Arab Customs Union to strengthen national economies.

Highlighting the importance of reform, governance, and equitable wealth distribution, Tunisia asserted that true development requires social justice, including economic empowerment and social protection for vulnerable groups.

The country reaffirmed its commitment to regional programmes for women’s economic and social empowerment, enhancing women’s participation in labour markets and decision-making and creating legislative environments that promote equality.

Tunisia also said it was looking forward to active Arab participation in the preparatory regional meeting for the 2nd World Summit for Social Development, hosted in Tunis on June 30 and July 1, 2025.

It pledged support for initiatives serving Arab peoples’ interests and called for stronger partnerships between Arab states and regional/international blocs. It urged the practical implementation of summit recommendations to ensure tangible progress.

Minister Nafti also led Tunisia’s delegation at the 34th Ordinary Arab Summit, held concurrently in Baghdad.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).