Tunisia -The Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) has published guidelines for payment facilitators in a note on support for payment facilitation activities carried out by Tunisian fintechs.

In a press release issued Friday, the Central Bank said these guidelines are inspired by international best practices in the field and cover several aspects such as good governance practices, risk management systems and business reporting.

On this occasion, the BCT invited financial institutions (banks, the national post office and payment institutions) to work towards the creation of conditions conducive to the development of payment facilitation activities by Tunisian fintechs.

Through this note, the issuing bank supports innovative technological solutions in the field of payments offered by these fintechs in partnership with financial institutions.

The aim is to provide Tunisian retailers and artisans with secure and innovative channels for accepting digital payments.

This note is also part of the implementation of the BCT's strategy for the development of digital payments in Tunisia for the period 2022-2026.

"The aim of the intervention is not to restrict free access to the activity, but to ensure that the interests of sub-merchants are protected and that platforms are put in place to strengthen public confidence in digital payments," the BCT said in its note.

It is also intended to guarantee the security of payment transactions and the confidentiality of data, and to mitigate the risks for financial institutions, in particular money laundering and terrorist financing risks, as well as reputational risks.

