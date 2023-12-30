Tunisia - The sustained resilience of the stock market for the third consecutive year is primarily attributed to the financial robustness of the majority of listed companies, according to the «2023 Stock Market Activity Report" issued by the Tunis Stock Exchange on Friday.

Assessing the overall stock market activity for the year, the report notes, "The performance is deemed acceptable in light of a generally challenging economic environment."

At the close of 2023, the stock market activity concluded on a positive note. The benchmark index of the Tunis Stock Exchange Tunindex recorded another increase of 7.90%, marking the third consecutive year of growth following those of 2022 (14.74%) and 2021 (2.34%).

"The market's resilience was affirmed, albeit with reduced intensity, by the achievements recorded during the first half of 2023. The overall semi-annual results of the 68 listed companies that published their financial statements for the first half of the year show a modest yet notable growth of 3.7% compared to the same period in 2022, reaching a total of TND 1,343 million."

The activity indicators of listed companies for the first nine months of 2023 reveal a global revenue increase of 5.8% compared to the same period in 2022, reaching TND 16.9 billion.

The total amount of issuances carried out by listed companies and authorised by the Financial Market Council reached TND 797 million for 20 operations.

This figure is distributed among 13 bond issuances totalling TND 637 million and 7 capital increases, including three cash operations, raising a total of TND 121.7 million (including the capital increase of Attijari Bank reserved for employees).

The overall result for the year 2022 for the 68 companies that published their financial statements, out of the total 78 listed companies, improved by 10.4% compared to the year 2021, reaching a total of TND 2,331 million.

"Dividend distributions totalled TND 1,249 million for the year 2022, compared to TND 1,141 million in 2021."

