Transmar, a leading regional container shipping line, has announced the launch of a new service that connects Egyptian exporters out of Al Adabiya Port, Egypt with the ports of Aden and Hodeida in Yemen.

This service is dedicated to the transportation of refrigerated and dry cargo, providing reliable and efficient connectivity between these vital trade regions.

This service reaffirms Transmar’s commitment to providing relevant and focused logistics solutions in the Red Sea. With the largest dedicated fleet between the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf region, Transmar services now cover all major ports in the Red Sea, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Djibouti, and Yemen, enabling seamless trade connections across the region. A special focus on perishable cargo allows the service to carry a wide range of reefer cargo including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and pharmaceuticals.

The company’s state-of-the-art reefer containers will ensure cargo safety and the timeliness of its arrival as well as real-time cargo tracking and attentive customer support. In addition, this service will play a vital role in tackling food insecurity in Yemen.

Ahmed El Ahwal, Transmar’s General Manager, said: “We are proud to extend assistance to Egypt’s agricultural, food manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors by expanding our refrigerated cargo service connecting Egypt to KSA, UAE and now Yemen. We have witnessed a rise in Egyptian agri-food exports over the past period and are looking forward to supporting Egyptian exporters in opening new markets with neighbouring countries.”

Al Adabiya Port offers multiple advantages for Egyptian exporters, helping them expand to the Yemeni market and other East bound destinations, and allows Egyptian exporters to open new global markets, placing them in a favourable position when it comes to attracting additional market share, as ensuring connectivity and supply chain solutions are essential components of this competitive advantage. Such an initiative is considered a step forward towards supporting Egypt’s ambitious export growth plans and assisting in the increase of foreign currency inflows to the country.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

