Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.64% to 35,480.25 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also went up by 0.20% to 3,576.62 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index closed the session higher by 0.15% at 10,505.77 points.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV declined by 0.14% to 3,800.44.

EGX’s turnover reached EGP 5.214 billion through the trading of 1.545 billion shares over 121,073 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 2.458 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 91.52% of the trading transactions, while the Arab and foreign traders represented 4.96% and 3.53%, respectively.

Retail investors accounted for 76.93% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 23.06%.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 16.901 million and EGP 14.682 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 31.583 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).