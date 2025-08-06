Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Tuesday after the EGX30 index increased by 1.58% to 35,254.18 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also climbed by 1.58% to 3,569.58 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went up by 1.37% to 3,805.7.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.90% at 10,489.79 points and by 0.85% at 14,118.11 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 3.376 billion through the exchange of 1.515 billion shares over 120,220 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.452 trillion.

The Egyptian investors controlled 88.32% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders represented 6.84% and 4.85%, respectively.

Retail investors made up 73.02% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 26.97%.

Foreign and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 375.988 million and EGP 19.362 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 395.351million.

