Telecom Egypt (ETEL) has completed the installation of the second and final 2Africa subsea cable in Port Said, according to a press release on May 10th.

This comes five months after the first successful landing of 2Africa cable in the city of Ras Ghareb in the Red Sea.

“Our contribution to the international submarine infrastructure demonstrates our commitment to offering state-of-the-art solutions to partners and customers both locally and internationally,” Managing Director and CEO at Telecom Egypt Mohamed Nasr said.

“In the coming phase, we aim to realize more of our potential as we work on new initiatives and roll out cutting-edge products that will take the ICT industry to the next level,” Nasr added.

2Africa, set for completion in 2024, will be one of the world’s biggest subsea cable projects interconnecting Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The 45,000-kilometer system will supply more capacity than all subsea cables now servicing Africa combined, as it will link 33 countries through 46 landings.

Egypt is the most important hub for connecting the continents of Africa, Asia, and Europe, as it enjoys more than 150 years of experience in the field of submarine cables.

