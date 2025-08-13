Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), affirmed that the tax facilities introduced under Law No. 5 of 2025 present a golden opportunity for taxpayers to resolve outstanding tax disputes, especially for those maintaining regular books and accounts.

She noted that one of the most significant incentives is that taxpayers who have submitted a settlement request supported by regular accounts, and pay the full amount due within no more than three months from the request date, will be granted a full exemption from late payment fines and any additional taxes related to that dispute.

Abdel Aal stressed that these measures reflect the Ministry of Finance and the ETA’s commitment to supporting the tax community and easing the burden on compliant taxpayers. Those meeting the criteria benefit from special concessions in dispute settlement, provided payment is made within the prescribed deadline.

“We urge all taxpayers who have submitted settlement requests and keep regular accounts to expedite payment of their dues before the end of the three-month period from the submission date. This will ensure their tax status is resolved smoothly and they receive the full exemption from late payment fines and additional taxes,” she said.

