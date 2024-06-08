Tunisia - A cooperation agreement was inked Thursday by TAP and the Croatian News Agency (HINA) in Palermo, Italy, on the sidelines of the 32nd session of the Alliance of Mediterranean News Agencies (AMAN) General Meeting held June 5-6.

The agreement was inked by CEO of TAP news agenacy Najeh Missaoui and General Director of Hina Branka-Gabriela Vojvodić, in the presence of AMAN Secretary General George Penintaex.

The agreement provides for the exchange of information and visits of editors and technicians in the two agencies as well as for a boost for training opportunities for journalists.

TAP handed over AMAN rotating presidency to Italian ANSA at a closing ceremony on Thursday.

This annual meeting was held with the attendance of representatives of 19 member agencies.

TAP will remain on the AMAN Board as First Vice-President.

