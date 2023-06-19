The Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) Waleid Gamal El-Dein, accompanied by a delegation, started a door-knocking and roadshow tour in India to lure further Indian investments in Ain Sokhna and Port Said, as per a statement on June 18th.

SCZONE seeks to attract several investments in the sectors of energy and heavy industries, Gamal El-Dein noted.

Moreover, the SCZONE aims to discuss cooperation with major Indian companies to implement different projects in related ports and industrial zones.

The tour comes within the framework of the zone’s promotion plans targeted within the current year to boost its perceived image abroad as one of the promising economic centers, the zone’s chairman said.

