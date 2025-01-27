Tunisia - The complete inventory of the state's real estate assets has so far resulted in an inventory of nearly 8,634 plots of land (agricultural and non-agricultural), said Majdi Ben Slimen, special assistant to the Minister of State Property and Land Affairs.

Interviewed at TAP TV studio, Ben Slimen said: 'The programme for the inventory and valuation of the Tunisian State's tangible assets, which is being carried out in accordance with the requirements of the new accounting system, in application of the provisions of the organic law relating to budget no. 15 for 2019, is the responsibility of the Ministry of State Property and Land Affairs.

'This inventory will be carried out on an ongoing basis, in cooperation with the ministries and administrative structures that manage state property.'... Maps will be drawn up and registers kept on the basis of the property inventoried.

The latter will be listed in a national land portal, one of the 21 measures adopted at a small Cabinet meeting held on January 20 at the Government Palace in La Kasbah on the subject of improving the State's land assets'.

This is a digital, interactive land portal, accessible to all investors, which will allow the exploitation of state land assets as part of the transparency and openness of the Ministry of State Property and Land Affairs towards its environment," explained Ben Slimen.

The aim is also to improve coordination and ensure that investors' requests are dealt with as quickly as possible. The content of this portal will be updated automatically and directly with the State's private land management systems and electronic registers.

This updating will be carried out by means of a digital geographical map and by strengthening the link between the National Investment Platform and the information system of the National Land Registry and Land Agencies.

The official in charge of the project pointed out that the inventory is being carried out with a new approach aimed at reusing state land, especially unused real estate, and reintegrating it into the economic cycle in order to increase its value. The aim is to encourage the creation of communitarian enterprises and jobs for young people.

To this end, a bill has been drafted to amend Law No. 21 of 1995, which gives priority to communitarian enterprises in the use of state property, particularly agricultural property.

