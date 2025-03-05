TUNIS: President Kais Saied issued instructions for a comprehensive inventory of all state properties, which belong to the Tunisian people, during his meeting on Tuesday afternoon with the Minister of State Property and Land Affairs, Wajdi Hedhili. This was reported in a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic late Tuesday.

In this context, the President of the Republic highlighted several examples of state-owned properties on which luxurious palaces were built without proper authorisation. These include properties in the governorates of Bizerte and Ariana, among others.

Ironically, as noted in the statement, those who seized these properties often advocate for the rule of law through media channels or by hiring others to portray themselves as victims.

On another note, the President addressed the draft legislation prioritising the allocation of state lands to communitarian company entrepreneurs. This initiative aims to create wealth and provide opportunities for the unemployed.

He also discussed the draft law concerning lands designated for construction and their sale to the "Société Nationale Immobilière de Tunisie" (SNIT) and the "Société de promotion des logements sociaux" ( SPROLS) for a symbolic dinar. This measure is intended to reduce acquisition costs, reflecting the state's social policy.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State recalled the nationwide land survey project initiated in the mid-1970s, which was later halted despite the availability of allocated funds.

The suspension, according to the statement, was aimed at covering up numerous violations, particularly those related to agricultural state lands.

The President further emphasised that the rampant land grabs that followed were carried out under the guise of alleged legality, through the transfer of ownership of numerous properties from public to private state ownership for a symbolic millime, which later shifted to a symbolic dinar.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).