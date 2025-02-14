Tunisia - Fahmi Kammoun, CEO of the Société Nationale Immobilière de Tunisie (SNIT), confirmed that a draft decree is currently being prepared to enable SNIT to acquire land at a symbolic dinar rate. He noted that land costs account for 15 to 20% of the total cost of a housing unit.

In response to a question about the company’s alignment with President Kais Saied’s initiative to activate the social housing system by providing land at a symbolic dinar rate, Kammoun stated that this measure would significantly impact the prices of social housing.

He emphasised the need for this step to coincide with efforts by all stakeholders to reduce housing costs and for banks to offer differential financing and lower interest rates.

When asked about the potential reduction in social housing prices if built on land acquired at a symbolic dinar rate, Kammoun explained that development and construction costs are key factors influencing housing prices.

He said, "We are striving to build social housing at the lowest possible cost to provide affordable housing units."

Kammoun also highlighted that SNIT is currently developing social housing units, with prices ranging between 115,000 and 200,000 dinars.

These units are located in subdivisions in Mornaguia, Ezzahrouni, and Sidi Hassine and are available through mechanisms such as "FOPROLOS) (Housing Promotion Fund for Employees) and the First Home programme.

Additionally, SNIT has constructed economic-class housing, which is priced higher than social housing, such as a residence in Jardins d'El Menzah 1.

Kammoun explained that the company builds economic housing to generate resources necessary for maintaining its balance and sustainability.

He clarified that this initiative is not profit-driven but rather aims to fulfill SNIT’s obligations to suppliers and the National Social Security Fund.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).