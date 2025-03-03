The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has announced the successful handover of 330 residential units under its social housing development project in the Ben Arous governorate in Tunisia.

The initial phase of the project, spanning several governorates in Tunisia, encompasses the delivery of 4,715 social housing units, supported by concessional financing from the SFD amounting to $150 million.

Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Dr Abdulaziz Al-Saqr and Tunisian Minister of Equipment and Housing Sarah Zaafrani oversaw the delivery of these housing units.

Lauding the Saudi leadership for its unwavering support, Zaafrani said the social housing projects such as these - which are designed to provide decent housing for Tunisian citizens - showed the Saudi government's steadfast commitment to Tunisia.

Al Saqr, extending his congratulations to the families benefiting from the project, said this move demonstrates KSA's support for initiatives that promote growth and development in Tunisia, particularly in the housing and health sectors, facilitated by funds provided through the SFD.

The SFD, established in 1974, is involved in as many as 3,750 projects in 71 different countries across the globe. Till date, it has contributed SAR1.5 billion ($411 million) in financial assistance to more than 21 countries in Europe, South America, and the Caribbean.

Last week, SDF signed a deal for the implementation of the grant provided to Somalia under the fifth phase of the Saudi Program for Drilling Wells and Rural Development in Africa.

The signing ceremony was attended by Owais Haji Yusuf Ahmed, Ambassador of Somalia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The program aims to support access to clean water in rural areas of Somalia by drilling wells and establishing water supply networks powered by solar energy.

This programme will contribute to providing safe drinking water, combating desertification, enhancing water and food security, and supporting the agricultural sector, while also reducing diseases and epidemics caused by contaminated water.

As part of the program, the SDF has supported the drilling and equipping of more than 10,000 wells across 21 African countries, benefiting over 5 million people, with a total value of $330 million, said the statement from SDF.

The program aims to mitigate the impact of drought in various rural regions of the African continent, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

