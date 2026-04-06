Arab Finance: Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance (SEIG) announced a cash dividend payment of EGP 2 per share for 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved the distribution of coupon No. 45 at its meeting held on April 4th, 2026.

Saudi Egyptian Investment generated net profits of EGP 45.250 million at the end of December 2025, an annual rise from EGP 40.963 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 8.05 last year from EGP 7.28 in 2024, while the revenues climbed to EGP 8.657 million from EGP 6.756 million.

The EGX-listed firm paid the same dividend value to shareholders for 2024.