Arab Finance: Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose by 82.7% year on year (YoY) during the period from July 2024 to March 2025 of the current fiscal year 2024/2025, as per a statement from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Total inflows reached approximately $26.4 billion, up from around $14.4 billion in the same period last year.

The growth trend was also reflected in the third quarter (Q3) of the current FY, with remittances climbing 86.6% YoY to approximately $9.4 billion between January and March 2025, compared to $5.0 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous FY.

In March 2025 alone, remittance inflows saw a 63.7% YoY rise, reaching approximately $3.4 billion, up from around $2.1 billion.