The Real Estate Egyptian Consortium (AREH) posted a 46.85% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profits after tax in the first half (H1) of 2023 to EGP 12.991 million, compared to EGP 8.846 million, according to a filing on August 17th.

Revenues came in at EGP 28.151 million in H1 2023, down from EGP 22.123 million in H1 2022.

Real Estate Egyptian Consortium is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the real estate investment sector.

The company focuses on real estate development and general building contracts, such as the construction of hotels and touristic villages, and housing complexes, among others..

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).