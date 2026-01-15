Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi explored Barrick Mining’s program in Egypt's Eastern Desert to explore gold, according to a statement.

In his meeting with the company’s CEO Mark Hill, Badawi affirmed the ministry's strategy to transform Egypt into a major hub for leading international mining companies.

On the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum 2026 in Riyadh, both sides emphasized the importance of the newly adopted competitive model for gold and mineral exploitation contracts to secure a more attractive investment environment.

This follows the geological missions implemented by Barrick Gold last year to several Egyptian sites, intending to expand its investment portfolio in the country.

On his part, Hill stressed that the company is committed to strict timelines to achieve tangible results, lauding Egypt's commitment to updating legislation in a way that enhances the company's expansion opportunities and the launch of its operations in the country.