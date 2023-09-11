Orange Egypt struck a 10-year partnership with O West, the fully integrated town by Orascom Development in West Cairo, according to an emailed press release on September 10th.

Under the deal, Orange Egypt will build out a fiber network to offer Triple Play services and high-speed internet connectivity in O West.

The partnership will provide O West’s residents with state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and telecommunications network that comply with the most recent international technological standards.

"At O West, we are committed to providing best-in-class services that align with Orascom Development's vision of becoming a global leader in destination development and the partner of choice for transforming land into thriving centers of life, along with Egypt’s 2030 Vision for digitalization,” CEO of O West, Makadi Heights, and Byoum Tamer Dewidar stated.

