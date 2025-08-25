Arab Finance: Orange Egypt has signed an exclusive partnership with Riyadh-headquartered financial solutions provider Enjaz to facilitate money transfers from Saudi Arabia to Egypt via the Orange Cash wallet, as per an emailed press release.

Enjaz operates through a network of more than 140 branches across the Kingdom, combining its wide physical presence with advanced digital services. Under the agreement, customers transferring money from the Enjaz platform or branches to Orange Cash will be exempted from transfer fees.

On the receiving side, Orange Cash users in Egypt will receive a cashback of EGP 500 upon completing a transfer.

The initiative strengthens Orange Cash’s international remittance services, which already cover Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman.

The company said the expansion reflects its role in supporting Egypt’s digital transformation and financial inclusion agenda by making it easier and safer for individuals to receive funds from abroad.

Orange Cash’s international transfer service enables instant deposits directly into customers’ e-wallets without the need to visit branches. Recipients can use the transferred funds for a wide range of transactions, including purchases, bill payments, and cash withdrawals.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).