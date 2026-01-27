Arab Finance: Ora Developers Egypt Group intends to launch The Cove, a new residential phase within Silversands North Coast, expanding the development’s residential offering, as per a press release.

The phase spans 71 feddans, or around 300,000 square meters, and is part of the broader Silversands masterplan, which includes a total of 1,420 units, with 1,148 homes across the full development and 272 units within The Cove Selection.

The Cove is planned as a low-density waterfront phase with G+2.5 building heights and internal access to Silversands’ retail and lifestyle spine.

Designed around the concept of “Lagoon Living, Redefined,” the phase prioritizes privacy and open space.

Around 95% of homes overlook lagoons and landscaped areas, supported by approximately 45,000 square meters of water bodies and 150,000 square meters of green spaces, with a built-up footprint of 16%.

The architectural approach draws on Mediterranean and Spanish coastal influences, reflected in light-colored façades, simple proportions, and transitions between indoor and outdoor areas.

“As Ora Developers Egypt enters a new strategic phase, The Cove launch, reinforces our commitment to creating destinations that lead with vision, design excellence, and long-term value. Silversands was conceived to offer a Mediterranean experience unlike any other, one that fuses Caribbean-inspired serenity with the raw beauty of the North Coast,” Naguib Sawiris, chairman and CEO of Ora Developers Group, stated.

“With this launch coming in parallel with new deliveries and the activation of the community, Silversands is evolving into a real, vibrant destination. This momentum reflects Ora Developers Egypt’s wider approach, delivering operational, experience-driven communities across the country that redefine what living in Egypt can look and feel like,” he added.

The Cove will include standalone villas and twin houses, each featuring terraces, large windows, and neutral color palettes oriented toward the surrounding landscape.

The planned launch coincides with ongoing delivery activity at Silversands, with handovers underway in phases, including Terrace 1 and Terrace 2.

The villas being delivered average 310 square meters in built-up area and include sea-facing layouts, earth-toned façades, and natural finishes shaped by the terraced masterplan.

As residents begin moving in and commercial tenants prepare to open, the coming summer is expected to mark the start of day-to-day activity within the development. This phase represents a shift from construction to occupancy across parts of Silversands.

Silversands North Coast spans 724 feddans and includes 1.4 kilometers of beachfront, located near Almaza Bay.

The development draws inspiration from Ora Developers’ projects in Grenada and Mykonos and combines residential, retail, and recreational components.

The masterplan includes 88,000 square meters of lagoons, more than 10,000 square meters of retail space, and around 5,600 planned residential units.