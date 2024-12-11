TUNIS -- As one of the largest global producers of olive oil and the leading Arab exporter, Tunisia continues to strengthen its position in international markets while generating significant revenues and supporting local livelihoods.

According to the International Olive Council, Tunisia is expected to produce 340,000 tons of olive oil in 2024, with a total olive harvest estimated at 1.7 million tons.



Tunisia's olive oil exports soared by 47 percent in November compared to the same period last year, reaching 14,800 tons and generating 281 million Tunisian dinars (approximately USD 90 million), placing it as the world's second-largest exporter for the 2024-2025 season, trailing only Spain.

