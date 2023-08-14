October Pharma (OCPH) reported a net profit after tax of EGP 81.722 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, up from EGP 74.327 million in the same half a year earlier, an increase of 9.9% year on year (YoY), according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 13th.

Net sales surged to EGP 441.226 million in H1 2023, from EGP 359.825 million in H1 2022.

October Pharma is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production of human pharmaceutical preparations.

The company’s major shareholders include the Arab Company for Drug Industries and Medical Appliances as well as the Saudi-Egyptian Industrial Investment Company.

