North Petroleum International Company (NPIC), the Egyptian subsidiary of China’s Zhen Hua Oil, has pledged to invest $78 million to increase its production in Egypt’s Western Desert, Al Mal News reported.

This came as per some amendments to a previously signed agreement by NPIC for oil and gas exploration in the Western Desert.

