Morocco's inflation, measured by the consumer price index, slowed to 4.3% year-on-year in October, from 4.9% a month earlier, the statistics agency HCP said on Wednesday.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, rose by 8.8% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation increased by 1.3%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.1%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile prices, stood at 4.3% year-on-year and 0.3% month-on-month (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



