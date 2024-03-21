Morocco's consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 0.3% year-on-year in February, from 2.3% a month earlier, the statistics agency HCP said on Thursday.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, dropped by 0.4% from a year earlier, while non-food prices increased by 0.9%. On a month-on-month basis, the index dropped by 0.3%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile prices, stood at 2.2% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)