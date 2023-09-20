Morocco's inflation, measured by the consumer price index, accelerated to 5% year-on-year in August, from 4.9% a month earlier, the statistics agency HCP said on Tuesday.

Food prices, the main driver for inflation in Morocco, rose by 10.4% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation increased by 1.3%. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 0.3%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile prices, stood at 4.9% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



