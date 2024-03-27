Misr Oils and Soap Company’s (MOSC) board has approved the estimated budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, with expected net profits after tax of EGP 1.5 million, compared to EGP 1.75 million approved for FY 2023/2024, according to a filing on July 19th.

The company is also targeting total sales of EGP 3.011 billion in the coming FY, versus EGP 2.809 billion approved for the current FY.

It is worth noting that the company achieved net profits after tax of EGP 850,105 during the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, up 72.69% year on year (YoY) from EGP 492,000.

MOSC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the extraction and refining of oils from plants and animals, and the production of soap and detergents. The company’s oil products include sunflower oils, corn oils, cotton seeds oils, soya oils, ghee, and butter.

