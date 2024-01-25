Misr Duty Free Shops has reported a 44.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone profits after tax during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 to EGP 184.718 million, compared to EGP 127.769 million, as per a filing on January 24th.

Meanwhile, operating revenues surged to EGP 705.774 million from EGP 535.932 million.

Established in 1975, the public shareholding company is engaged in the import and sale of duty-free goods in foreign and local currencies.

It also sells products to consumers without being exempted from taxes in sales fairs at air, sea, and land ports. In addition, it offers several brands and types of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, fragrances, gift items, electrical and household appliances, and housewares.

