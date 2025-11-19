Arab Finance: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has launched a personal credit report and score inquiry service on the Digital Egypt platform, according to a statement.

In cooperation with the Egyptian Credit Bureau (iscore), the launch aligns with the state’s efforts to expand digital services and promote financial inclusion.

This was announced during the 29th edition of the Cairo ICT event, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in the presence of Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat.

The service will allow citizens to access their credit data instantly and securely via a trusted digital platform. This feature will improve financial awareness and boost the effective management of financial obligations.

It will also enable users to obtain a digital credit report that includes full details of their credit facilities, credit score, and creditworthiness level.

Moreover, they will manage to monitor the credit performance and review data accurately through the platform.

Citizens can log in to the Digital Egypt platform, select the credit report inquiry service under finance and credit services, and complete the verification steps to receive the report instantly without the need to visit banks or companies.

The launch marks a milestone in the digital public service system, which now offers over 200 services.