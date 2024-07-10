Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority (SCZone) welcomed a delegation from Kenya’s Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) on a visit aimed at knowledge sharing and collaboration in developing frameworks for special economic zones.

The visit, facilitated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is part of a program to support economic zones in East Africa.

The Kenyan delegation seeks to benefit from the SCZone’s experience in attracting foreign investment, managing integration between industrial zones and ports, and handling procedures for goods entering the local market.

They are particularly interested in the legal frameworks and operational models employed by the SCZone. Field visits are planned to provide the delegation with firsthand experience of the zone’s infrastructure, logistics network, and working mechanisms.

Waleid Gamal El-Din, CEO of SCZone, emphasized the zone’s commitment to supporting African development.

He highlighted the zone’s diverse incentive packages, including financial benefits and exemptions for exported goods, designed to enhance competitiveness and attract foreign investment in targeted sectors.

The zone’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and world-class infrastructure further contribute to its attractiveness.

Gamal El-Din elaborated on Egypt’s vision for maximizing the SCZone’s potential. This includes leveraging its four industrial zones and six seaports on the Red and Mediterranean Seas, along with a well-developed logistics network.

This integrated approach positions the SCZone as a hub for industry, trade, and supply chain movement. Notably, the zone caters to the fuel industry, offering bunkering services for both fossil fuels and green alternatives.

The zone’s targeted industrial sectors are strategically chosen, considering the needs and import requirements of African markets.

The Kenyan delegation’s visit signifies a growing focus on collaboration in developing effective economic zones across Africa. By sharing expertise and best practices, both Egypt and Kenya can work towards achieving their economic goals and fostering regional development.

The delegation’s visit concludes with tours of the East Port Said Industrial Zone and East Port Said Port, providing a comprehensive view of the SCZone’s operations.

