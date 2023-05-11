Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Company (CPCI) reported a 62.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the company’s unaudited financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 10th.

CPCI’s net profit after tax stood at EGP 56.050 million for the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 151.036 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue dropped by 23.2% YoY, hitting EGP 662.698 million from EGP 863.242 million.

Kahira Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company involved in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products for human and veterinary use.

