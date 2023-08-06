AMMAN — The Technical Committee of the Preparatory Committee meeting for the 31st Session of the Joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee met in Amman on Saturday.

The Higher Committee meeting will be held in Amman on Monday under the chairmanship of the two countries’ prime ministers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The committee held intensive sectorial meetings throughout the day and discussed cooperation mechanisms between the two countries in various areas, such as bilateral cooperation, the trilateral framework involving Iraq, and the multilateral partnership involving Jordan, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain.

